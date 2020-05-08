No Minor League Baseball in Binghamton until at least mid-June

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in an extended delay due to the coronavirus. According to an announcement made Friday, the Southern Tier's only professional baseball team will not play until at least June 15.

According to the club's Twitter account, the start of the season is delayed following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minor League Baseball.

Coronavirus previously canceled the 2020 Rumble Ponies April 9 season opener at NYSEG Stadium.

According to a news release, the organization is working on a plan to "ensure a safe return to baseball".

“We remain committed to our fans being provided the opportunity to create memories with their family and friends at NYSEG Stadium in 2020," said John "JB" Bayne in a statement. "Our staff continues to work towards a solution for reopening the ballpark this summer. When the season starts we will ensure staff, players and fans are given the opportunity to enjoy America’s past time in a safe environment."