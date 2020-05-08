NYSEG warns customers about new scams

(WBNG) -- NYSEG released a statement saying they have received reports of customers getting calls from individuals who claim to be employees of the company on Friday.

NYSEG is asking customers to refrain from giving out personal information to unsolicited callers. They say customers have reported receiving calls threatening to cut service unless immediate payments are completed over the phone.

The company says if any customer is unsure if they received a call from an actual employee, they should call the phone number provided on their bill.

NYSEG has provided customers with some helpful tips:

The company will never force customers to purchase products such as Green Dot cards to complete payments.

If unsure about the identity of the caller, ask for the last five digits of the account. If they do not have that information, hang up and call authorities.

All NYSEG employees have a photo ID with an employee number. It is recommended that individuals ask for the employee's ID before providing any personal information.

Be wary of unexpected emails from NYSEG, especially if you are not an eBill customer. If you are unsure about the email, payments can be made at nyseg.com.

When making a payment by phone, always use company phone numbers: NYSEG customers can call (800) 600-2275.

NYSEG says they are not entering customers homes or going door-to-door for non-emergency work at this time.