Pennsylvania extends statewide stay-at-home order to June 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering most Pennsylvania residents to stay at home until June 4, extending a statewide order he first imposed April 1 to slow the spread of the new virus.

The revised stay-at-home order, issued late Thursday to replace one that was set to expire at midnight, applies to all counties that remain under Wolf's strictest lockdown orders - meaning that for now, millions of people face the prospect of at least another month at home.

At the same time, the governor is planning to allow more counties with relatively few virus infections to emerge from some pandemic restrictions.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 310 more virus deaths, bringing the statewide toll to over 3,400.