Sam’s club employee tests positive for virus

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department is alerting residents who have shopped at Sam's Club on the Vestal Parkway that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department is asking individuals who were at the store at the following times to contact their healthcare provider if they develop symptoms.

May 4 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

May 5 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

May 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The department says the employee did not work while symptomatic.

The 14-day incubation period will be over on May 21.