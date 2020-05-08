State Police issue Amber Alert for child from Clifton Park

(WBNG)- The New York State Police say they have issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction that happened in Clifton Park.

They say the abduction happened at Tallow Wood Drive around 1 a.m. on Friday.

The child is Gustavo Oliveira. Gustavo is a 9-year-old Hispanic boy with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weight about 100 pounds.

The suspect is Nivaldo P. Oliveira. Oliveira is a hispanic male around 41 years old with short black hair and brown eyes. He is around 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen traveling on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park.

Police say the child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police Clifton Park at (866)NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting