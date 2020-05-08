Town of Maine man arrested on felony weapon charge

(WBNG) -- Authorities arrested a town of Maine man for illegal weapon possession Thursday.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Kevin Benjamin was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony.

The sheriff's office says the recovered weapon was a "ghost gun," meaning it did not contain a serial number or identification markings and was made by an individual.

Authorities say Benjamin did not register the weapon or possess a pistol permit.

The office says the arrest was made while officers were investigating an "unrelated" matter.

Benjamin was issued an appearance ticket and directed to appear at the Town of Maine Court at a later date.

A location of the arrest was not disclosed.