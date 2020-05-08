Tractor-trailer drivers ticketed following crash that shut down parts of I-81 for hours

TOWN OF BARKER (WBNG) -- Authorities say two tractor-trailer drivers were ticketed after a crash on I-81 North between exits 7 and 8 closed the highway for several hours.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 model tractor-trailer struck the back of a 2019 model tractor-trailer around 5 p.m. Thursday, causing the older model to jackknife.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the 2019 model was traveling below the speed limit of 65 mile per hour.

Crews worked to remove both models from the scene for hours as traffic was diverted.

One driver suffered minor injuries and the other was uninjured, the sheriff's office says.