Vestal Museum virtual tour

(WBNG) — The Vestal Museum holds a free coffee house and tour of the museum on the second Saturday of each month, but tomorrow’s virtual event can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

This event is live-streaming on the Vestal Museum’s Facebook only, tomorrow, May 9th, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The live stream will feature an acoustic set of local singer Tom Lewis of Tom Jolu. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit their website here or their Facebook page here.