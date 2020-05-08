Water Street Brewing Co.’s liquor license revoked over COVID-19 violations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The New York State Liquor Authority has suspended the liquor license of Water Street Brewing Co. in Binghamton.

The State Liquor Authority says the bar's license was suspended due to the owner having people in the establishment and refusing to allow Binghamton Police inspect the bar on April 22.

Police arrested the owner and another employee.

Water Street Brewing Co. was charged with failing to comply with with Governor Andrew Cuomo's Executive Order demanding bars and restaurants close dine-in services, failure to supervise licensed premises and failure to permit an inspection, the Liquor Authority says.

Water Street Brewing Co. said in a Facebook post that it takes the governor's order very "seriously" and the people inside the bar on April 22 were employees.

Both the owner of the bar and the employee were issued appearance ticket returnable to Binghamton City Court.