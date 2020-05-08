Why the Southern Tier will need to rely on each other to get back in business

(WBNG) -- Economic concerns are one of the main reasons regional leaders hope our area will reopen for business soon.

Commerce Chenango, the county's economic development group, is one of three departments responsible for their county's preparations to reopen.

Along with the directors of the Departments of Public Health and Emergency Services, the President and CEO of Commerce Chenango form a three person board.

She says while they're not exaclty sure when businesses will reopen, she does have resources available to help businesses prepare.

"We're trying to have not only general standards of what businesses can do to get ready, to make their plan, but we also have some specific industry-type information that we're passing out as well," Kerri Green told 12 News Friday.

While the three person board leads efforts in Chenango County, they're not the only ones preparing for the Southern Tier to reopen.

Because Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan to reopen the state will be determined by region, counties need to cooperate in order to be ready to open on time.

Green did caution having too much hope because she says most businesses won't be able to reopen on May 15. The three industries she said would reopen are construction, manufacturing and curbside retail.