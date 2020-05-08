Will snow tonight be the last for awhile?

Tonight: Snow tapers and ends before 2am. Partly to mostly cloudy. Frost or freeze likely. Accumulations mainly on elevated surfaces and grass. Accumulations range from nothing at all to perhaps 2-4” over the higher terrain of the Catskills. Lowest accumulations, if any, in the valleys. Wind: NW WNW 10-15G20 Low: 22-29

Friday Night: Chance of snow early. Snow winds down by 2am. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Frost and freeze conditions. Turning breezy. Wind: NW 10-15G20 Low: 24-29

Saturday: 40% chance of scattered snow and rain showers. Some snow squalls possible later in the day. A quick coating to 1” of snow possible on elevated surfaces in any squalls. Very windy. Isolated thunder possible inside any squalls. Very windy. Wind: NW 14-19G35-40 High: 34-39 Low: 28



Forecast Discussion:

Low pressure slides by to the south tonight and brings some wet snow to us. Minor accumulations are likely in most persistent snowfall. Any accumulations are expected mainly on elevated surfaces such as decks, vehicles, sheds, etc. Roads will mainly be wet. Accumulations will range from nothing at all, to perhaps as much as 2-4” over higher terrain in the Catskills. Most areas fall in the trace to 1” range. Snow tapers west to east and ends by 1-2am. Frost and/freeze conditions are likely tonight with lows in the 20s. Winds pick up a bit.

Saturday will be very cold for May. Highs will be in the 30s and chills will be in the low 20s with a chance of lake snow and rain showers. Some snow squalls are possible later in the day. Inside any squalls, thunder could develop. Winds gust 30-40mph and the chance of snow is 60%.

Mothers Day remains chilly and windy under mostly cloudy skies. Highs climb into the upper 40s to near 50, some 12-15 degrees below average. Some spotty showers could develop. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Monday brings a 40% chance of showers with highs around 48. Next Tuesday remains chilly with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. The average high early next week is in the low 60s. Monday night could be in the 20s depending on clouds.



Signs continue to point toward more seasonable temperatures returning by mid to late next week and by Thursday highs approach 60 and by Friday we’re back in the mid 60s. The chance of showers is 30% each day.