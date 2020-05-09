A cold and blustery day

Wind Advisory for Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties from 11 AM until 8 PM. Sustained winds 10-20 mph, gusts of 40 mph

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. A few rain showers possible. 0-1" 40% High 38 (36-40) Wind NW 10-20 G40 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 28 Wind W 10-20 mph

SUNDAY, MOTHER'S DAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50

Windy and cold Saturday with highs only in the 30s. A brisk northwest wind will give us wind chills in the 20s and 30s. We keep the windy and cold conditions Saturday night.

Breezy and cold for Sunday, Mother's Day.

A low will give us mixed showers Monday, before a large body of high pressure puts sunshine back in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer temperatures are on the way.

