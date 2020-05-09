Bored at home? Phelps Mansion may be of help

(WBNG) -- The Phelps Mansion continued its series of Saturday Facebook Live events, this time with a Mother's Day card creation for kids.

Staff at the mansion say activities like this are a fun activity for kids who are stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, and events like this one are an opportunity to give their community resources and get the Phelps Mansion name out.

"Even though we're closed, we're still active," house manager Joe Schuerch said. "We're trying to live up to our mission of preserving our building and provide things like history and education to people of all ages."

Staff say they plan to continue offering the events to stay engaged with the community.