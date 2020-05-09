Cuomo announced plan for COVID-related illness in children

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that the state is helping to develop national criteria for identifying the COVID-related illness found in children.

Governor Cuomo said as per the CDC's request, the state is helping in response efforts for this COVID-related illness. He said the state health department is working with the NY Genome Center and Rockefeller University to conduct a genome and RNA sequencing study to help in understanding this illness in children.

Cuomo said there have been 73 reported cases in school-aged children. He said the symptoms the individuals have experienced are similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome. Cuomo said this could be due to the coronavirus.

Governor Cuomo also said this illness has taken three lives, including a 5-year-old in New York City, a 7-year-old in Westchester County and a teenager in Suffolk County.

Here is a list of symptoms to look out for:

Prolonged fever (more than five days)

Difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

Change in skin color - becoming pale, patchy and/or blue

Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly

Racing heart or chest pain

Decreased amount of frequency in urine

Lethargy, irritability or confusion

Governor Cuomo announced the results of the state's diagnostic and antibody testing surveys. He said the results show that communities of low-income and minority are suffering the most.

Cuomo also announced a partnership with Northwell Health to expand access to coronavirus testing for low-income communities and communities of color. He said they will create 24 temporary testing sites at churches in minority communities in downstate New York.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo announced the preliminary results of the antibody testing survey of more than 1,300 transit workers in New York City. He said 14.2% have the antibodies compared to 19.9% of the general population in New York City.

