Garnar says Southern Tier meets guidelines for phase one of reopening on May 15

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar revealed in a tweet that the Southern Tier has met all guidelines for the first phase of reopening on Saturday.

Garnar said after getting off a call with state leaders and Broome County, the Southern Tier has met all guidelines for the first phase reopening starting May 15. He also said the reopening guidance will be available early next week.

Garnar said while the region is on track to reopen for construction, manufacturing and retail curbside pickup, the health numbers need to be kept under the data threshold before and after May 15.

Garnar said people need to continue to wear masks and social distance.

On Tuesday, May 5 County Executive Garnar said the Southern Tier was close to meeting all criteria for the first phase of the reopening process. Garnar said reopening Broome County and the region, "is a must."

The first phase is expected to begin on May 15 if the region's numbers stay under the data threshold before and after that date.