Here is an update on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania (May 9)

HARRISBURG, Pa (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department gave a statewide update on the coronavirus on Saturday.

The health department says there are 1,078 additional positive cases, which brings the statewide total to 55,316. They are also reporting 72 additional deaths, which brings the total to 3,688.

The state health department says 221,791 individuals have tested negative to date. They have provided a breakdown of the individuals who have tested positive. The breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% aged 0-4

Nearly 1% aged 5-12

1% aged 13-18

Nearly 6% aged 19-24

37% aged 25-49

26% aged 50-64

Nearly 28% aged 65 or older

The health department has also provided an update on nursing and personal care homes. They say there are 11,239 cases among residents and 1,605 among employees. That makes a total of 12,844 positive cases at 530 different facilities.

Additionally, the health department reports approximately 3,685 cases among health care workers.

