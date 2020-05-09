Johnson City parents honor lacrosse seniors

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - On Saturday at Johnson City High School, parents came together to honor the lacrosse seniors.

Every senior lacrosse player who would have participated in the season had a sign honoring their accomplishments. The signs were placed by the turf at the high school.

Saturday would have been the lacrosse game between Johnson City and Maine-Endwell, which is one of the biggest games on the spring sports calendar.

The Johnson City girl's team has four seniors while the boys have eleven. Despite not being able to have one last season, two seniors say it feels good to still be honored.

"All of the parents and everyone in the community is always supporting us and that's the biggest thing," said senior Andrew Hammer.

"Everybody in the community is always coming together, and it is great to see at all the games. You see all the people in the stands cheering you on, and it's just great to see, and it's a great feeling," said senior Jake Carpenter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.