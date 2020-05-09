Temporary social distance shopping in our area

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Ginny's Unique Boutique was briefly back in business this Friday and Saturday, promoting social distancing shopping.

Store co-owner Shannon Reardon said the business could have been open the entire time during the coronavirus pandemic, but decided taking some time off would be better.

"We just chose not to because we wanted to do things right," Reardon said. "Clean the store really well, get it spaced out. We needed that time off to actually design the store."

That design time helped create the store's social distancing environment, allowing customers to shop but in a safe and healthy manner.

The temporary opening came with key changes, such as limited store hours, sections of the shop closed off, the spacing out of merchandise, and limiting the number of customers in the store to 10 at a time.

Reardon said customers are required to wear masks in the store, and wanted the goal of the shopping experience to be all about speed.

"Grab and go is the theme. No hanging around and chatting, grab your things and go," she emphasized.

Having customers back in her store for the first time since March 16, Reardon was happy to shine a little light during the darkness.

"We just want to do something really nice for the community because people are getting a little depressed being home, and we understand we have to, but this kind of brightened everyone's mood yesterday and today."

Reardon told 12 News she is hopeful for a full re-opening of Ginny's by June 1.