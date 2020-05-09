Vestal church holds food giveaway for families in need

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Pastor David Campbell Jr., lead pastor of Tracy Creek Memorial Church in Vestal, says just because his church isn't holding services doesn't mean he's out of work to do.

"People are in their homes, they're going through all types of financial, emotional, mental things and I just wanted to find a way that we as a church can be there for people," he said.

That's why he decided to start giving away food in the church parking lot each Saturday from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

"They pull into the parking lot where everyone is wearing a mask, and we ask the people in the car how many people are in their family and based on how many people are in their family, that's how much food we're able to give them," he said.

He says the food comes from multiple sources including donations.

"Some of it is provided by CHOW. We also have people who have given us donations and people who have given us financial donations as well," he said.

Pastor Campbell says the program allows the church to help feed local families while at the same time serving their mission.

"God will open up doors, but I think it's so important for churches to be there for people and open up their doors as they need them," he said.

Pastor Campbell says the church plans to continue holding the food giveaways on Saturdays moving forward.