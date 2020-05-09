Vestal soccer star has “once in a lifetime” signing day

VESTAL (WBNG) - Vestal senior Emilia Cappellett won't be able to finish her senior year at Vestal in person.

"It was heartbreaking, I still don't think it hit me yet," said Cappellett.

So, her dad made sure to give her a special send-off. On the day of her 18th birthday, Emilia was given a surprise signing right in her front yard.

"I saw the signs from up the street and had to pull over. I was like, what the heck is happening," said Cappellett.

Family and friends watched in person and over the computer as Emilia signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at Elon University.

"It feels great that I am committed to such a great program and I am so excited for the next four," said Cappellett.

"She's always had the fire, she's always put everything out there and I knew by her senior year she could go anywhere she wanted," said Vestal soccer coach Gina Baldwin.

Then, the team captain and four-year varsity starter was greeted with a birthday parade.

"It's amazing. I couldn't be more thankful for my friends and family," said Cappellett.

Capping off a truly special 18th birthday and signing day.

"This is once in a lifetime and when I look back on this, it definitely sticks out."

