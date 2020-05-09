Wind Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego and
Delaware counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&