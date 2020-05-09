Wind Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego and

Delaware counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&