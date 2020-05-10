A Mother’s Day ribeye you can’t resist

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) - On Sunday, A Tavolo dished out 80 rib-eyes to the mothers of the Southern Tier.

The restaurant completely sold out their Mother's Day meal. Owner, Dave Gatto, said they could have made more but could not get any more meat.

A Tavolo normally sells lobster tails on Mother's Day but decided to mix it up this year. It was curbside pickup only.

Since the start of COVID-19, they have been operating with just three people. Gatto told 12 News it has certainly been an increased workload for the staff, but they are happy to help the community.

"It's always nice to do something for the community, it's nice to sell out, it's nice that we will be out of here by 4 o'clock today," said David Gatto.

