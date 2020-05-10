Binghamton man and repeat offender sentenced to over 18 years in prison for child pornography crimes

(WBNG) -- A Binghamton man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for transporting, receiving and possessing child pornography on Saturday.

United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith, Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI, and New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett made the announcement on Saturday.

Officials say 64-year-old James O'Brien of Binghamton has been sentenced for his second child pornography felony conviction.

They say this is in connection with O'Brien's first plea on October 23, 2019. In October, O'Brien admitted to uploading images representing child pornography on three separate occasions in June and July of 2017.

Officials say after a search warrant was conducted on O'Brien's electronic devices on May 31, 2018, they found 650 photos and 8 videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

They say O'Brien was previously convicted in 2008 in Chenango County for a similar offense and was sentenced to six months in jail followed by 10 years of probation.

Officials say Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also implemented 15 years of a supervised release, which will start after O'Brien is released from prison. They also say O'Brien will have to $3,000 per victim for each of the three minors depicted in the images and videos that he transported, received and possessed.

Additionally, they say O'Brien will be registered as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Officials say this case was investigated by the FBI and the New York State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sahar L. Amandolare. They also say this case was prosecuted as a part of Project Safe Childhood which was launched in May 2006.