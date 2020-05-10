 Skip to Content

Chenango and Delaware counties coronavirus update (May 10)

(WBNG) -- The following are updated coronavirus numbers from Chenango and Delaware counties.

The information released varies by county:

Chenango County:

  • 109 positive cases
  • 79 recoveries
  • Five active hospitalizations
  • 37 mandatory quarantines
  • Five precautionary quarantines
  • Four total deaths
  • 1281 total tests performed

Delaware County:

  • 75 positive cases
  • 13 positive cases transferred out of county
  • 49 recoveries
  • Three active hospitalizations
  • 12 mandatory quarantine
  • Four total deaths
  • 987 total tests performed
  • Seven pending results

