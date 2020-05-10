Chenango and Delaware counties coronavirus update (May 10)
(WBNG) -- The following are updated coronavirus numbers from Chenango and Delaware counties.
The information released varies by county:
Chenango County:
- 109 positive cases
- 79 recoveries
- Five active hospitalizations
- 37 mandatory quarantines
- Five precautionary quarantines
- Four total deaths
- 1281 total tests performed
Delaware County:
- 75 positive cases
- 13 positive cases transferred out of county
- 49 recoveries
- Three active hospitalizations
- 12 mandatory quarantine
- Four total deaths
- 987 total tests performed
- Seven pending results
