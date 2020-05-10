Chenango and Delaware counties coronavirus update (May 10)

(WBNG) -- The following are updated coronavirus numbers from Chenango and Delaware counties.

The information released varies by county:

Chenango County:

109 positive cases

79 recoveries

Five active hospitalizations

37 mandatory quarantines

Five precautionary quarantines

Four total deaths

1281 total tests performed

Delaware County:

75 positive cases

13 positive cases transferred out of county

49 recoveries

Three active hospitalizations

12 mandatory quarantine

Four total deaths

987 total tests performed

Seven pending results

