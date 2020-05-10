Community comes together to help family impacted by fire

(WBNG) -- Chris Kehoe says his Dad isn't one to ask for help, so he decided to ask for him.

After the Chenango Forks home he says he worked with his dad to build over the past eighteen years was destroyed by a fire on May 4, he started a GoFundMe to help with rebuilding costs.

Kehoe says the house he considers to be his childhood home was a total loss, but the GoFundMe page has raised over nineteen thousand dollars, just shy of it's $20,000 goal.

"This is my chance to thank the community for all of the support. I don't know where we would be without the generosity that has been given to us, and it kind of chokes me up at times" Kehoe said.

Kehoe says the support has meant the world to his dad too, and has allowed him to get excited about the rebuilding process.

