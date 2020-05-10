Crews respond to building fire on Albert Street

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Emergency crews say they responded to a building fire on Albert Street in Johnson City late Sunday night.

The 12 News crew on the scene could see smoke billowing from the building addressed as 65 and 67 Albert Street.

Johnson City Fire Chief Rob Jacyna said there were no injuries as of Sunday night at the scene.

The investigation into the cause is in its early stages.

Binghamton Fire assisted on the scene. Jacyna said the crews had the fire out without 5-10 minutes.