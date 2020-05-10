Cuomo issues executive order mandating all nursing home staff be tested for COVID-19 twice per week

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday he is issuing an executive order requiring all nursing homes and adult care facilities test all staff for the coronavirus twice per week and report any positive results to the state health department the next day.

Governor Cuomo also said this executive order states that hospitals cannot discharge patients to a nursing home unless they have tested negative for the virus.

Additionally, Cuomo said all nursing home and adult care facilities are required to submit a plan detailing how they will accomplish this testing to the state health department by Friday, May 15.

Governor Cuomo said any facility that violates this executive order may have its operative certificate suspended or revoked. He also said facilities that violate this order may be subject to a penalty for non-compliance of $2,000 per violation per day.

Cuomo also said any staff who refuse to be tested will be prohibited from working in the facility until they get tested.

Governor Cuomo announced that New York State will be notifying 49 other states of the COVID-related illness in children. He said the state is now investigating a total of 85 reported cases and there are an additional two deaths.

Cuomo also announced his proposal of the "Americans First Law" which says that a corporation cannot be eligible for government funding if it does not rehire the same number of employees that they had before the pandemic.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo announced that the health department and human services are distributing a treatment called Remdesivir that has been promising with coronavirus patients. He said it has been shown to help COVID-19 patients recover faster.

Cuomo said the health department and human services have sent enough of the treatment to help 2,900 individuals at 15 hospitals and will be able to send more in the coming weeks.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.