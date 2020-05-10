Freeze Watch from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Pennsylvania and central New
York.
* WHEN…From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&