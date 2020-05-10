Freeze Watch from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Pennsylvania and central New

York.

* WHEN…From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&