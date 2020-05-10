Hancock student spreads smiles in a time of darkness

(WBNG) -- Hancock Central School 7th grader Vanessa Horton needed an idea for a class after her teacher challenged Vanessa and her classmates to do a random act of kindness project.

After some thought, an email from another teacher at the school sparked inspiration.

"[Mrs. Smith] said it would be a good idea to send cards to the Roscoe Nursing Home residents," Vanessa said.

Instantly, Vanessa started on the project, choosing to draw pictures to help brighten the moods of residents and staff.

After three weeks, Vanessa had designed 63 drawings.

"My hope was that pictures would bring a smile to their faces and brighten their days," she said.

To Vanessa, the staff aren't just workers, but family.

"My Aunt Lori works in the Roscoe nursing home. She's a hero," Vanessa said.

The nursing home was so touched, Vanessa received a 'thank you' card from the home's activities director, and is now encouraging everyone to give back in any way they can.

"Draw a nice picture that is colorful," she suggested. "It'll make people smile and be more happy."