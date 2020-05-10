Lighting up high school and college seniors day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Illuminations is a Christmas tree lighting company in the Southern Tier, but during the offseason they offer decorations for other occasions.

"We're doing weddings and social events to keep us busy in the offseason," said owner Eddie Bello.

Due to the coronavirus, business has been severely slowed down.

"Unfortunately, we lost every wedding that we had planned for this year and social events," said Bello.

To keep his business up and running, Eddie Bello and his team had to get creative.

"This was a great way for us to get out into the community and help out a little bit."

The company has begun decorating the houses of seniors that missed out on graduation with the colors of their school.

"You just think of these seniors; they worked so hard and they don't get to have those special memories of walking across and getting a diploma or prom or anything like that."

An idea that took off from the moment Bello put it on Facebook.

"I didn't expect to have twenty-seven thousand views and calls non stop throughout the day," said Bello.

Bello told 12 News, the lights have done a lot to help keep his company up and running.

"That's what we feel like we're doing right now is helping out the community, but it also helps get our name out there and let people know we are ready to hang some lights."

The lights are a celebration for any graduating senior.

"This was originally thought to be high school, but college graduates are stepping up as well."

They are surely something these seniors can look back on during a difficult time.

"We saw a senior yesterday when we hung up lights, and she literally had tears in her eyes. Just a little something that her family can do to celebrate her accomplishment."

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.