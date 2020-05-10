Onslaught of frosty cold nights continues

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. 40% chance of some showers. Wind: S->SW 5-10 Low: 37-44

Monday: 70% chance of scattered showers and rain. Chance of an thundershower. Wind: SW->NW 7-13G23 High 46-51

Monday Night: FREEZE WATCH. Cold with variable clouds. Frost or freeze. Wind: W 7-13 Low: 25-30



Forecast Discussion:

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. A couple showers are possible. An upper level trough swings through the area Monday. Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm are expected. Highs stay chilly for this time of year; struggling to 50. Clouds clear out and skies turn partly cloudy overnight Monday. The growing season begins May 11 and we now have an official freeze watch in effect for the area Monday night. It will be another cold night with lows in the 20s into Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately, this is more bad news for local fruit trees that are budding and/or flowering.

A few showers are possible later in the day Tuesday with highs struggling out of the 40s. Once again, local fruit trees and other temperature-sensitive vegetation will take another frost/freeze. Overnight lows into Wednesday morning will drop into the 20s. Temperatures FINALLY moderate Wednesday, but not before at least one more shot at frost.

Sun and clouds are expected midweek with highs in the low 50s. Overnight lows into Thursday could still drop to, and below, the freezing point. There could be a few showers later in the day Thursday. The chance of rain is 30%. Overnight lows stay in the 40s.



Friday looks showery and rainy with a 60% chance of precipitation. Highs get back into the mid and upper 60s. Next Saturday and Sunday will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s, even near 70. The chance of rain Saturday is 20% and 30% Sunday.