New York State Police investigating fatal crash in Town of Coventry

TOWN OF COVENTRY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The New York State Police at Sidney responded to reports of a crash involving a pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer in the town of Coventry on Saturday night.

Police say they were dispatched at approximately 9:51 p.m. Upon arrival, they say Coventry Fire and EMS were on scene performing life-saving measures on the passenger of the pick-up truck.

Police officials say the passenger of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. They also say the driver of the truck was transported to Wilson Hospital and has minor injuries. Police also say there were two children aged 7 and 12 who were in the pick-up truck. Those individuals were also transported to Wilson for treatment.

The police department says the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

New York State Police say after conducting an investigation, the individual driving the pick-up truck was traveling on State Route 235, when they failed to stop at a stop sign and hit an Alnye truck. They say the Alnye truck was traveling on State Route 206.

Additionally, officials say there was a diesel fuel spill on the roadway, and DEC Spill Recovery was notified to clear it.

New York State Police say this incident is still under investigation. However, alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash.