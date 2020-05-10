This shop offered a sweet treat on Mother’s Day

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- Flowers are a traditional Mother's Day Gift, but outside the Gault Toyota Dealership, a possibly sweeter gift was being dished out: a donut bouquet.

JukeBox Donut Shop owner Tanya Pickering made more than 300 donuts on Sunday morning, preparing the 37 orders for people to pick up for their loved ones.

Pickering told 12 News the flavors of donuts were special to Mother's Day. The flavors included Oreo, strawberry cheesecake, Nutella caramel drizzle, and chocolate buttercream with Reese's.

To maintain safety during the coronavirus crisis, Pickering and her help wore masks, and customers simply pulled up, grabbed their donuts and drove off.

Pickering prefers donuts to flowers.

"Flowers are beautiful, and we all love getting them, but you can't eat flowers," Pickering said with a laugh.

Orders could be placed in small, medium, or large quantities, with the latter coming with coffee.