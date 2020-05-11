A few more chilly days

Freeze Warning for the entire area from 11 PM Monday until 10 AM Tuesday.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .05-.20” 70% High 48 (46-50) Wind W becoming NW 10-20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-T” Low 28 (24-30) Wind NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05” 30% High 48 (46-50) Wind NW 10-15 mph

A low will give us showers and thunderstorms today. With colder air moving in, we'll have snow showers tonight. Temperatures drop below freezing.

We'll have a few lingering showers Tuesday before a large body of high pressure puts sunshine back in the forecast Wednesday.

We'll have some early sunshine Thursday. Clouds and showers are in the forecast, but so are warmer temperatures. Clouds, showers and thunderstorms for Friday.

Partly cloudy skies Saturday with showers for Sunday. We could reach 70 by late next week.

