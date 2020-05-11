AHL cancels remainder of season, B-Devils season comes to an end

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The American Hockey League has cancelled the remainder of the 2019-2020 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This cancellation includes the Calder Cup playoffs.

The Binghamton Devils released the following statement:

“The Binghamton Devils fully support the decision made by the American Hockey League to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season. The health and safety of our fans, players, partners, and staff are the top priority."

After a remarkable season which ended with the Binghamton Devils going on a seven-game win streak, the franchise also thanked fans in Binghamton.

"Lastly, we want to thank the greatest fans in the world. Your support this season was unbelievable from start to finish. We know that support would have continued as we were making a historic run towards the playoffs. Be safe, be healthy, and we’re already looking forward to the 2020-21 season!”

The Binghamton Devils finished with a 34-24-4-0 record. For more information on the cancellation of the season, you can visit the Binghamton Devils website.

