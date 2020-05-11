Animal Adventure Park faces uncertain future amid pandemic

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch says a day at his facility is not your average day at the zoo.

"We want you to look, touch, even smell it's the fact that we're really engaging the human senses to develop that appreciation for living things," Patch says.

Patch says he fears, under Governor Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan, which places attractions like the park in phase four, that experience may not be around for much longer.

He says between animal care costs and paying for staff the numbers, just don't add up.

"If revenue does not come through the door we do not survive. We do not get government grants. We don't get funding from anything but people coming through the gates," Patch says.

Governor Cuomo said at an April 27 press briefing that opening attractions that might draw visitors from outside the region will have to wait until the entire state is open for business.

"We can't open an attraction that will bring people in from outside the region, and then overwhelm people in that region. We have a lot of pent up demand," he said.

Patch says he has not received confirmation from the governor's office on when he will be able to reopen, but he's asking that it be sooner rather than later.

"This is not us saying 'We need to open now!' this is simply us saying 'We can reopen. Here is our plan. So consider us in phase two of the plan not phase four,'" Patch says.

The Governor has said he has his reasons for placing tourist attractions in phase four of the plan citing density as the enemy.

"If you are not smart you will see that infection rate go right back to where it was," he said at the April 27 briefing.

Patch says he hears this and understands the threat that the virus poses. That's why he's come up with a proposal to address the Governor's concerns.

That solution includes opening the park as part of phase two which includes professional services and retail establishments, but only operating at 25-50% capacity and imposing strict social distancing measures.

"The standard PPE requirements of face masks, Plexiglas barriers between guests and staff," he says. "Frankly painting social distancing line reminders on our paths is not a hard thing to do."

He says the effort is worth it to keep the park open for future generations.

"A summer without animal adventure, it would be missed but people would get over that," he says. "What's more concerning is a future without Animal Adventure. A full season loss could spell disaster for the park," he says.

Patch says in the event that the park isn't able to open this season and animal care becomes difficult, a plan is in place to relocate animals to other facilities in areas where such facilities are permitted to be open.

12 News reached out to the Governor's office for comment on the proposal and is awaiting to hear back.