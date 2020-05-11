Annual Highland Park fireworks show canceled due to COVID-19

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- The town of Union has canceled its annual 4th of July Spectacular and Fireworks at Highland Park in Endwell due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town says Governor Andrew Cuomo's phased reopening of the state has caused them to "rethink and restructure" its parks and recreation plans.

In addition to the fireworks cancellation, the following has also been affected:

All shelter rental at parks for the months of May and June have been canceled. Deposits will be returned.

Shelter rentals for July and August are on hold.

Mid-June American Car Show has been canceled

Large scales events in July and August have been put "on hold"

All summer recreation programs have been canceled

All carousals in the town of Union are closed until further notice

All town of Union pools are closed until further notice

The town of Union says all cancellations are done with public safety in mind.