Broome County, Southern Tier prepare to reopen on May 15

Broome County May 11 coronavirus update:

Reopening:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says businesses will have to come up with ways to ensure the safety of its workers once the county reopens.

On Monday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the Southern Tier is set to reopen on Friday when the New York On-Pause order expires.

Garnar says he will host Zoom calls with businesses on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at noon to discuss the reopening of the economy.

He says around 200 businesses are registered to be on the call for Wednesday.

Coronavirus numbers:

On Monday, Garnar announced two more people have died from the coronavirus.

The victim was a male in his 80s and the other was a female in her 90s. In total, 25 people died from the virus.

244 people have recovered from the virus. As of May 11, there are 104 active cases of the virus.

For a map detailing where cases are located in Broome County, click here.