Creative Services Promotions Producer

WBNG, the CBS affiliate in Binghamton, NY, is looking for a creative and energetic individual who wants to work in the exciting world of broadcast television. The Creative Services team at WBNG seeks a skilled writer/producer to create powerful concepts to market our multiple daily newscasts through topical and image promotion.

The Promotions Producer uses video and graphics to produce memorable promotions, news topicals, and original content. A variety of projects, including news, special events, station marketing and digital design, will provide many chances to showcase your abilities to create for broadcast, digital and print.

The successful candidate should have excellent verbal, written, and organizational skills, non-linear editing experience with Adobe Premiere, Adobe Photoshop experience, and ability to routinely lift, carry and move equipment in excess of 40 pounds. Three years production experience and/or a college degree is preferred.

If you qualify and want to join our team, send a demo reel or link, cover letter and resume to:

Michelle Rydzanich

Marketing Manager mrydzanich@wbng.com

560 Columbia Dr.

Johnson City, NY 13790

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WBNG is part of Quincy Media, a family owned company with television stations (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW) in 9 states. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

WBNG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer