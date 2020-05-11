Crop-Killing Cold Possible Tonight

Tonight: FREEZE WARNING. Cold with variable clouds. Frost and freeze conditions. Temperature sensitive vegetation could be killed if not protected from the cold. Wind: NW 7-13 Low: 24-30

Tuesday: Morning sun. Clouds develop in the afternoon. 30% chance of a few late evening showers. Wind: NW 8-16G25 High: 48-53

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. Frost or freeze possible again. Low: 22-29

Forecast Discussion:

Showers taper through the evening and clearing develops tonight. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire area until 10am Tuesday. Unfortunately, this is more bad news for local fruit trees that are budding and/or flowering. It will be another cold night with lows in the 20s into Tuesday morning.

Some sun is expected Tuesday morning but as the day progresses clouds develop and sun fades. There is a 30% chance of some late day showers of rain and/or snow. Highs get to around 50. Unfortunately, once again, a frost or freeze is likely Tuesday night as well. Lows drop into the 20s to near 30.

Sun and clouds are expected midweek with highs in the low 50s. Overnight lows into Thursday could still drop to, and below, the freezing point in some areas.

There could be a few showers later in the day Thursday. The chance of rain is 30%. Overnight lows stay in the 40s.



Friday looks showery and rainy with a 70% chance of precipitation. A thunderstorm is also possible. Highs get back into the mid and upper 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s, even near 70. The chance of rain is 30% Sunday.