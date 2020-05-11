Cuomo: Southern Tier may reopen on May 15

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the Southern Tier is ready to reopen on May 15 when the state's New York On-Pause Order ends.

As of May 11, the Southern Tier meets all the criteria for reopening.

On May 15, as part of phase one of reopening, manufacturing and construction workers will be able to return work. Additionally, Cuomo says some retail locations may open if they can provide curbside pick-up.

Regions must have:

14-day decline in hospitalizations or under 15 new hospitalizations (3-day avg)

14 day decline in hospital deaths or under five (3-day avg)

New hospitalizations must be fewer than two people per 100,000 residents

Share of total hospital beds available must not be lower than 30 percent

Share of total ICU beds available must not be lower than 30 percent

30 people tested per 1,000 residents

30 contact tracers per 100,000 residents

Cuomo says the other phases of reopening will begin based on how well regions perform once phase one takes affect.