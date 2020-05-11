Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York,
Northern Oneida, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,
Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga,
Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
