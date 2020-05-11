Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern

Wayne, Wyoming, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York,

Northern Oneida, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,

Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga,

Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&