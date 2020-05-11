New guidelines for nursing homes has Broome County officials concerned

(WBNG) -- Nursing homes across New York State have received new guidelines in an effort to provide more protections for individuals living or working at these facilities.

The first of these guidelines requires all nursing home staff to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week. While this would ramp up tests, the county says they need more supplies.

"We estimated there's about 2,000 personnel that work in nursing homes in Broome County. We're going to have to conduct 4,000 tests a week," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

Broome County only receives 1,600 tests per week from the state. That puts the county 2,400 tests short of the required amount, and that's just for nursing home testing.

Garnar says publicly-run Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will receive the required testing. For state-regulated private homes, the county is offering support.

"It's our responsibility, we have an emergency operations center, and when places like nursing homes can't procure the amount of tests they need, they go to us so we can put those requests in to the state," said Garnar.

Additional guidelines include requiring nursing homes to notify the state if they are unable to provide adequate care for patients. Garnar says Willow Point has not had any residents transferred from the facility.

If a COVID-19 patient is transferred to the hospital, Garnar says the patient will have to remain at the hospital until they test negative for the virus.

According to Governor Cuomo, "any nursing home that fails to follow health procedures will lose their license."