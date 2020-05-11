Spreading joy through singing: A Johnson City eighth grader’s song about school closing

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The news of schools closing across New York left many students and teachers devastated.

One student in the Johnson City School District is singing about it, capturing hearts around the Southern Tier.

Edgardo Ramos, who goes by Junior, is an eighth grader at Johnson City Middle School, involved in the music program.

"I do marching band, I do concert band, and I also do chorus," he said.

Like many students in New York, Junior was upset he wouldn't be returning the middle school for the rest of the academic year.

"It's not just about the friends and the people I say hi to everyday. It's the teachers and the things that happen in school in general really," he said.

With the help of his school counselor, his thoughts were turned into a song.

Junior dedicates it to teachers and school staff.

"Even though I can't see them, I still love them very much and I want to make sure they're safe and they're healthy," he said.

He even makes nods to office and cafeteria staff, IT support, drivers, volunteers, and custodians.

Junior says it's all to spread some hope and joy during a tough time.

"In the end I realized that every single lyric was true. I wanted to express that I understand that we're all going through a hard time. Everyone is suffering through this all together," he said.

But the real message is for teachers, who are continuing to work hard every day.

"Just to know that we all love you as students and as friends," said Junior.

For a link to the full video and lyrics, click here.