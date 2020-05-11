The B-Devils season that could have been

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Devils 2019-2020 season officially came to an end today, after the American Hockey League announced the cancellation of the remainder of the season and the Calder Cup playoffs.

This marked the first season the franchise ended with a winning record (34-24-4-0) and was likely to make the postseason. When the season was put on pause on March 12, the B-Devils were riding a seven-game win streak - one of many win streaks the team had this season. The team was sitting in fourth place in the North Division, continuing a push toward playoffs.

B-Devils coach Mark Dennehy said he was holding out hope the season would be able to resume, and he's disappointed for his players, and Binghamton. "It's not often they have a playoff team and not only were we a playoff team, I thought we were a team that might be able to go deep."

Forward Brett Seney was in the midst of his second full season playing on the B-Devils, and said the team's chemistry led to its success. "Every guy just willing to play the way we needed to play, and buying into what we were trying to do, and going into every game with the thought you were going to win."

Both Dennehy and Seney pointed toward the veteran leadership on the team for being the main reason they developed a winning culture this season. The team will look similar next season, and coach Dennehy said he is confident the "winning standard" will carry over.

"I think we'll have a number of guys coming back next year who will have an understanding of what that standard is now. The best teams I've ever coached have a level of accountability that comes from the players, but that only works if the players understand what the true standard is and they're willing to hold each other accountable to that."

For now, coach Dennehy said he is planning as if next season will start on time, in October. For more information on the cancellation of the 2019-2020 season, you can visit the Binghamton Devils website. For information regarding tickets and refunds, click this link.

