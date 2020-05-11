The Latest: Site of virus-postponed Dubai Expo catches fire

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— South Korea nightclub cases highlight fear of virus 2nd wave.

— Emirati officials say fire strikes site of Dubai’s Expo 2020.

— British business owners express confusion over government’s lockdown message.

— Germany allows gyms to reopen.

— Law enforcing measures in France to fight the virus are not ready yet.

___

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fire struck the site of Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Monday, though Emirati officials said no one was injured.

The blaze saw thick black smoke rise over the site of the world’s fair in the southern edge of Dubai, one of seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates.

Officials said in a statement the fire began in a pile of “construction debris” and was later extinguished. They did not immediately offer further details, though images of the site showed firefighters battling the blaze near a structure at the site bearing burn marks.

Earlier this month, a Paris-based body behind the events said that Expo 2020 world’s fair would be postponed to Oct. 1, 2021, over the new coronavirus pandemic. Dubai has bet billions of dollars on Expo 2020 to rejuvenate its troubled economy.

___

LONDON — British businesses, trade unions and employees are expressing confusion after the government changed its lockdown message from “stay at home” to go to work if you can.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has extended most of the imposed March 23 lockdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, while sketching out how the lockdown will be eased in stages if the number of infections continues to fall.

But while most employees were previously told to stay away from workplaces, Johnson said Sunday that those who can’t do their jobs from home “should be actively encouraged to go to work.” He also said workplaces should observe social distancing and people should avoid public transport if possible, raising many questions about how practical the advice was.

Johnson’s government says more details will come in a 50-page document being published Monday.

But critics accused the government of sowing confusion. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said “the prime minister appears to be effectively telling millions of people to go back to work without a clear plan for safety or clear guidance as to how to get there without using public transport.”

The leaders of Scotland and Wales also criticized the announcement, and rejected Johnson’s decision to replace the “stay at home” slogan with one urging people to “stay alert.” They said they would not change the “stay at home” message in their territories.

___

BERLIN — Gyms in Germany’s most populous state are reopening Monday, after authorities relaxed rules intended to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Some fitness clubs in North Rhine-Westphalia opened shortly after midnight to let gym-starved customers build up a sweat again.

Authorities agreed last week to further loosen restrictions on movement, but with a fallback clause designed to clamp down on any new clusters.

In recent days, five areas have broken the threshold of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a week. Among them is Coesfeld, in North Rhine-Westphalia, where dozens of workers at a slaughterhouse tested positive for COVID-19. Officials have delayed the planned reopening of restaurants in the county by a week.

Authorities in Rosenheim said the threshold has also been narrowly passed in the southern town, after a number of cases were found in a refugee shelter. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officials would reimpose restrictions across the town or limit measures to the affected asylum center.

___

PARIS — As France has started lifting its lockdown on Monday, the law enforcing measures to fight the spreading of the virus are not ready yet.

The government acknowledged a last-minute legal delay as the Constitutional Council needs to give its green light on the plans.

In a statement overnight, French President Emmanuel Macron appealed instead to the “sense of responsibility” of the French to respect the measures.

The law extending the state of health emergency until July 10 has been approved by parliament on Saturday.

It limits travels across France to 100 kilometers (60 miles) from home unless compelling professional or family reason.

It also requires workers to have an attestation from their employer to get in public transports during rush hours and allow medical staff to systematically trace people who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients.

The government said it should enter into force by the end of the day on Monday.

A government decree has been published on Monday to make wearing mask mandatory in all public transports, with any violation punished by a 135-euro ($146) fine.

___

PARIS — The French began leaving their homes and apartments Monday for the first time in two months without permission slips as the country began cautiously lifting its virus lockdown.

The reopening is somewhat chaotic, however, with mixed messages from authorities and a last-minute legal tangle for President Emmanuel Macron and his government.

In Paris, crowds packed into some subway lines and train stations despite new social distancing rules. Clothing shops, hair salons and real estate agencies were among businesses large and small reopening Monday, with strict precautions to keep coronavirus at bay.

Teachers were returning to prepare classes to welcome students later in the week, but in limited numbers.

Temperatures plunged and heavy rains were forecast, putting a damper on the joy of leaving confinement.

Health Minister Olivier Veran held out the possibility of a re-confinement if infections rise again.

“We’re going to have to learn to live with the virus,” he said on BFM television.

France, among the countries hardest hit by the virus and imposed some of the strictest lockdown measures, counts more than 26,000 deaths from the virus in hospitals and nursing homes.

___

MADRID — Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are stepping into a softer version of the country’s strict confinement, beginning to socialize, shop in small establishments and enjoy a meal or a coffee in restaurants and bars with outdoor seating.

Altogether, 11 of Spain’s 17 regions, as well as the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla in the northern African coast, are officially from Monday in the so-called phase one of the rollback, as the country departs from the uncompromising lockdown imposed in mid-March to spread out the impact of the new coronavirus.

The hard-hit region around the Spanish capital, Madrid, and the economic powerhouse of Barcelona, in the northeastern Catalonia region, are among those territories that remain under stricter measures while authorities watch closely contagion rates and other health indicators.

In the rest of the country, people will be allowed to meet with up to 10 people, hold wakes for the dead with a maximum of 15 attendees and go to churches and mosques as long as the prayer rooms limit to a third of their capacity.

Small shops are also allowed to reopen and restaurants and cafés can serve customers in half of the tables of their outdoor terraces.

Officials are under pressure to reactivate an economy that is heading toward a recession and skyrocketing unemployment. The country has more than 26,600 recorded deaths for the new coronavirus.

___

MOSCOW — Russia has registered a fresh daily record high of new coronavirus cases.

The government’s task force in charge of combating the outbreak said the country has registered over 11,600 new infections in the last 24 hours, more than half of them in Moscow.

That has brought the nation’s total to more than 221,000 cases, including about 2,000 deaths.

Officials said the number of registered cases has grown as testing has widened, but they still represent a small share of the real number. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said last week that up to 2.5% of the capital’s 12.7 million residents, or about 300,000 could have been infected.

Russia has been in partial economic shutdown since late March with only essential industries allowed to continue operating. Most regions have imposed lockdowns forcing the bulk of the population to stay home.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Shopping malls, barber shops, hairdressers and beauty salons have reopened for business across Turkey for the first time in seven weeks as the country gradually eases restrictions aimed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The government has however, laid out strict requirements for the businesses. Shopping malls have to check customers’ temperatures at entry, limit the number of customers to at least one per every 10 square meters (108 square feet) and ensure that everyone is wearing masks. Food courts, cinemas and children’s play areas will remain closed.

Service-providers like hair dressers and barbers are required to work on an appointment basis only, wear face masks and transparent face protectors, and use disposable towels and other material.

The government announced a “normalization plan” as the number of new cases dropped last week, but warned of tougher measures if infections go up again. On Sunday, senior citizens were allowed to leave their homes for a few hours for the first time in seven weeks under relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

Turkey has recorded nearly 140,000 confirmed cases of the virus and almost 3,800 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

___

AMSTERDAM — Dutch elementary schools are welcoming back students who had been forced to stay home for two months as part of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Schools, libraries and businesses such as hairdressers were allowed to reopen Monday in the Netherlands on condition that they take measures to enforce social distancing.

Some hairdressers opened their doors at midnight to welcome customers desperate for a trim.

Antoinette van Zalinge, principal of the public elementary school De Notenkraker in Amsterdam, dressed up to welcome back students who walked over a red carpet to get back to their classes.

Van Zalinge wore a wide white skirt and a hula hoop slung from her shoulders by red and white tape and carried a long stick with a hand at one end so she could shake hands with students while maintaining the government-mandated 1.5-meter (5-foot) social distancing.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greece has entered the second phase in lifting its lockdown, with all remaining retail stores that had been shut down in March allowed to reopen and the final grade of high school resuming classes.

Shopping malls and department stores remain shut, while some businesses such as electronics stores and opticians were included in the first phase of reopening. All other retail businesses, including clothing, hardware and beauty product stores, were reopening Monday morning, with social distancing measures applying to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Stores must limit the number of customers inside at any one time depending on the size of the property. Students preparing to take university entrance exams this year returned to class, while other junior high and senior high school students return next week.

Greece imposed a lockdown early in its outbreak, a move that has been credited with keeping the number of deaths and crucially ill at low levels. On Sunday, health authorities announced zero new deaths and just six new confirmed infections, bringing the death toll over 150 and the confirmed infections to more than 2,700 in the country of nearly 11 million.

___

PRAGUE — The Czech Republic is taking a step to normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic by easing more restrictions adopted by the government to contain it.

The shopping malls, hairdressers and beauty parlours are allowed to return to business on Monday under strict conditions. Theaters, exhibition halls and cinemas can reopen as well for a maximum of 100 people.

Outdoor seating of bars, restaurants, cafes can start to serve the first consumers since March 14 on Monday. Interiors still remain closed.

The government rules on social distancing and mandatory face masks in public remain in place.

The day-to-day increase of COVID-19 cases has been under 100 for the 10th straight day, according to Health Ministry figures released on Monday. Two people died on Sunday for a total of 280 with the fatalities remaining under 10 a day since April 13.

___

BRUSSELS — Belgium is taking a major step in relaxing its coronavirus lockdown by opening shops under strict conditions.

Even still, public transportation in the capital city of Brussels was hit by a strike because bus drivers didn’t feel safe under the current virus precautions.

Authorities on Sunday permitted people to start meeting with four close relatives or friends, allowing many families to celebrate a restricted Mother’s Day.

Some hospitals began treating patients with non-urgent problems and courthouses opened again for limited business.

Protective masks are mandatory on public transportation, and many shop owners had prepared their facilities with alcohol disinfectant and plexiglass dividers at the register.

___

NEW DELHI, India — India’s train network, one of the world’s largest, will gradually restart operations on Tuesday as the country eases its coronavirus lockdown amid a steep rise in infections.

The country reported 4,213 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, its biggest single-day spike. India has had more than 67,000 cases, including 2,206 deaths.

The rise in infections comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet various state heads to discuss the country’s lockdown exit strategy.

India’s train network, closed in late March when a strict nationwide lockdown was implemented, will be the first mode of transport to resume in the country of 1.3 billion people.

Passengers would have to wear masks and undergo health screenings before being permitted to board, the railway ministry has said. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed on trains, which will make fewer stops than usual.

The announcement comes after the government arranged for trains to transport thousands of migrant workers stranded in Indian cities back to their homes.

The railway system is often described as India’s lifeline, transporting 23 million people across the vast subcontinent each day, some 8.4 billion passengers each year.

India’s 54-day coronavirus lockdown is expected to end on May 17.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.