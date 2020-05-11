Two shot at Syracuse train and bus station; suspect arrested

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP/CNY CENTRAL) - Authorities say a 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a security guard and a bus passenger were shot at Syracuse's train and bus station early Sunday.

Onondaga County sheriff's deputies and Syracuse police arrived at the station around 2 a.m. to find two wounded people and a man with a handgun.

The sheriff's office says a deputy fired but hit no one.

Two people inside the center, a security guard and a bus passenger, were shot by the man, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, deputies said.

Deputies said both victims were taken to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew Booker, 31, of Wareham, Massachusetts. He faces charges of two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Booker has a lengthy criminal history, according to reports from WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, as well as the Wareham Police Department.

In September 2013, Booker was found with 16 bags of crack cocaine and an unlicensed firearm. While serving that sentence, he got into an altercation with former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in a hallway of the county jail, WJAR reports.

In July 2018, at the age of 29, Booker was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a man was slashed in the face and brutally kicked.

Most recently, in March he was charged with a handful of crimes including breaking and entering into a building with intent to commit a felony, larceny and disorderly conduct.

It could not be determined if he has a lawyer. The victims' injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Department doesn't have the status of the plea he took Sunday yet. Booker has a preliminary hearing set for May 15th at 11 a.m.