Why some may not receive their stimulus checks until September and how you can avoid that from happening to you

(WBNG) -- Local experts say if you haven't received your stimulus check yet, you may be missing a very important step.

Certified Public Accountant, Brandon Sunderlin from Johnson Lauder and Savidge LLP says there are many common misconceptions circling around about the stimulus check. The biggest one is the arrival date. He says the checks were not all sent out at once, which is why some people might see the money arrive in their bank accounts a little later than others.

Sunderlin says if you did not receive your check yet, the first thing you need to do is make sure you are eligible. The IRS website says you qualify if you are a single filer making an adjusted gross income up to $75,000. If you are a married couple filing jointly, you qualify if you make an adjusted gross income up to $150,000.

Once you confirm you are eligible, Sunderlin says you should receive your check soon if you filed your 2019 tax returns. If you did not and feel you cannot wait for that check, you must fill in your direct deposit information with the IRS using its "Get My Payment" link. That way, the IRS can send you an electronic deposit to your bank account.

The deadline to submit your direct deposit information to the IRS is Wednesday, May 13 at 12 p.m. If you do not submiti t by then, Sunderlin says you'll then have to wait for your paper check in the mail, which could take months.

"Paper checks are going to start going out on a weekly basis," said Sunderlin. "Based on the income threshold, it looks like some of the higher income individuals won't be getting a stimulus check until possibly until September."

